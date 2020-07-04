Wellesley Business Buzz: Wellesley Square Live on the move; Elizabeth Renee closes shop after 28 years; new eye care option

Our round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news. We’ve got good and bad news, which do you want to see first? OK, we’ll start with the bad news:

White’s Bakery lasts for less than a year in Wellesley

Patrons of the bakery that branched into Wellesley last year at Playhouse Square are sad this week upon learning that White’s Bakery won’t be reopening here. More on this story.

Elizabeth Renee closes Wellesley shop after 28 years, changes name

Sad news for patrons of Elizabeth Renee Esthetics, the Grove Street shop that had been in Wellesley for nearly 29 years. As with other small businesses, the COVID-19 crisis made it too hard to keep its brick-and-mortar shop going.

However, Elizabeth Renee carries on online, and has even changed its name to Elizabeth Renee Longevity SkinCare. So even while the physical shop is closed, this longtime Wellesley business will maintain its longevity by offering skincare advice and selling products.

Elizabeth Renee writes on her website: ”

For almost 29 years, this intimate boutique style spa was a cozy, nurturing retreat with a loving, devoted staff and the most wonderful clientele, where invaluable relationships were made. I will miss them all. I was given the great opportunity to study and explore all things skin care which fed my scientific cravings for knowledge regarding longevity, health and the skin.

I am not ready to leave you yet. The exciting, new endeavor before me will allow me to continue my research and implement my most efficacious discoveries in the world of skincare and incorporate them into our fluid and ever evolving skincare line of products…

On the good news front, several businesses are reopening or debuting:

Scalliwags childcare still going strong in Wellesley

Scalliwags at 445 Washington St. opened around the same time last year as White’s, but the infant and toddler program, geared to ages 0 – 3, is still going strong. Before opening the play-based space, owner Lorraine Cronin worked as a nanny in Wellesley for 20 years. So a three-month closure wasn’t about to stop her from helping kids grow and flourish.

Scalliwags reopens on Monday, July 6, for summer programs and child care.

Wellesley Hills Eye Care opens

Meanwhile, right next door to Scalliwags is a new eye care shop called Wellesley Hills Eye Care, led by Dr. Weihua Ding, who has 15 years of experience in the field.

Among the services offered is orthokeratology, designed to help patients see better without wearing a prescription lens during the day. “Instead, a special gas permeable contact lens is placed into the eye each night before bed and the lens gently pushes the eye into the proper shape while you sleep.”

Beauti Nail Bar open for business

Beauti Nail Bar has opened at 304 Washington St., in Wellesley, replacing the former Beauti Lux Spa.

The shop offers a full slate of services, including mani, pedi, polish, waxing, and more (that includes parties!).

Other nail salons, including Nails Studio at 451 Washington St., are also back in action now that state rules allow them to conduct business again under the COVID-19 reopening rules.

Wellesley Square Live switches to Wednesday mornings

It would be great to get some shoppers and patrons to tune in for this fun and free weekly Zoom web conference at which Wellesley business owners give updates, swap best practices, etc. It’s not limited to Wellesley Square merchants either. Linden Square and other merchants partake as well. Plus, either Deborah or I, or sometimes both of us, give a quick news update via the Swellesley Minute.

The event has been taking place on Friday mornings but is being switched up to every other Wednesday. The next meeting takes place on Wednesday, July 15 at 9am.