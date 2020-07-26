Wellesley Dental Group is open and ready to see patients, safely

Wellesley Dental Group is open for all dental procedures and cleanings and has put in place brand-new equipment investments and safety protocols to ensure that you and your family can confidently receive care. You’ll notice changes from the moment you check in at the 5 Seaward Rd. Wellesley Hills practice. To avoid congestion in the reception area, upon arrival you’ll text the office and wait in your car until you are welcomed in by a staff member.

Wellesley Dental Group has all the right equipment

Safety has always been a top priority at Wellesley Dental Group. To help prevent the transmission of all infections, including COVID-19, we have invested in the safety equipment needed to protect both you and our staff:

Extra-oral Aerosol Suction: Food and Drug Administration-approved extra-oral suction systems to remove and filter aerosol particles created by dental procedures.

UV-Sanitizing HEPA Air Purifiers: HEPA air purifiers, including medical grade UV purifiers, have been installed in the reception area and hallways.

Hospital-Grade H-VAC Filters and Ionizers: Hospital-grade H-VAC filters and ionizers that remove and neutralize airborne pollutants like bacteria, viruses, mold, and allergens.

Sterilizing UV Lamps: Sterilization UV lamps that work concurrently with heightened airflow management and filtration to reduce the viability of viral and bacterial pathogens by breaking down microbial genetic material (DNA).

Full PPE: Dentists, hygienists, and assistants are in full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at all times, including surgical face masks, face shields, disposable gowns and caps, and shoe covers.

Enhanced Disinfecting Protocol: Rooms are meticulously disinfected.

But don’t just take it from us. Long-time patient and Wellesley resident Mary Bowers recently came in for care and had this to say on Facebook: “WELLESLEY DENTAL GROUP……WELL PREPARED, OF COURSE! Wasn’t surprised today to see how well prepared my dental office was to keep everyone safe in this uncertain time. Before I entered their office ….questions asked, hand sanitizer, mouth rinsed, and temperature taken! Once again…Five stars for Wellesley Dental Group (and, no cavities!).”