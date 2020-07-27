Wellesley Free Library targets Aug. 3 for limited reopening

Wellesley Free Library looks to welcome a limited number of patrons at a time back to the main branch beginning Aug. 3 for browsing and check-out only. No word yet on the Fells and Hills branches, as the initial focus will be on the main library.

“When we do open there will no computers, no copiers, and no congregating,” Director Jamie Jurgensen said during the recent Library Board of Trustees meeting.

The library is also readying a Holds Express process by which patrons can enter the library via the Simons Park entrance (where the field is) and quickly pick up their items. Expect to hear about a test run this week, as staff looks to offload some 2,000+ holds for those who come in with their library cards and are wearing masks (no in-person fine paying for now).

The library continues to offer appointment-based curbside pickup as well, where the books are checked out before you arrive.

As for those allowed in for live browsing, there will be a limit of 25 patrons at a time to start and a max stay of 30 minutes. Those visiting will be asked to keep conversations with library staff brief, and to follow up online or by phone if needed. Masks must be worn and social distancing adhered to.

Hours will be 9am-8pm Monday-Thursday, with 9-10am limited to seniors and high-risk patrons. Friday hours will be 9am-6pm, 9-10am for seniors and high-risk patrons. The library will be closed from 2-3pm for cleaning on all weekdays. Saturday hours will be 10am-3pm, and the children’s room is scheduled to open at 10am each day the library is open.

Jurgensen says the library staff misses patrons, and has worked hard to develop a reopening plan designed to keep everyone safe.