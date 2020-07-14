Wellesley gets its very own ‘storrowing’ under Bacon Street bridge

Wellesley Police on Tuesday morning are warning the public to avoid Bacon Street between Rte. 135 in Wellesley and Oak Street in Natick, as a truck has gotten stuck under the bridge. (Update: The police reported the bridge has been cleared and Bacon Street is reopened, before 10am.)

Traffic alert: Bacon St. is closed between Rt. 135 and Oak St. in Natick. TT unit stuck under the railroad bridge. Seek alternate routes as crews inspect the integrity of the bridge and work to remove the truck. pic.twitter.com/6BJ0K2O7iE — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) July 14, 2020

The scene, reminiscent of the “storrowing” of moving trucks in Boston on Storrow Drive as students traditionally return to college, comes at a time when that bridge is already in the midst of being replaced. Wellesley Historical Commission says the bridge is historically known as Bridge 34A.

Perhaps this incident will nudge things along a bit faster. The project is slated to finish in 2022.