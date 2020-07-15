Wellesley gets very fancy with Board of Selectmen special election ballot drawing

Wellesley Town Clerk KC Kato and Senior Clerk Christine Kehoe joined forces on Wednesday to do the random drawing for the order in which three Board of Selectmen candidates will be listed on the ballot for the Sept. 1 Special Election.

A replacement to fill Jack Morgan’s seat into March will be chosen by voters. Morgan resigned in May because he was moving out of town.

Kato showed off three scraps of paper, each bearing a candidate’s name. They went into an elaborate blue bin, perhaps an RDF Give & Take find, and then Kehoe drew them out one by one, announcing the names. In order:

Gwen Baker

Colette Aufranc

Odessa Sanchez

So, not quite alphabetical.

Vote by Mail applications are being sent on July 15. The postage paid applications are pre-addressed.

Complete this application and return it to the Town Clerk’s Office to request a mailed ballot for the Tuesday, Sept. 1 Presidential Primary and the Town of Wellesley Special Election to be held on the same date.

These applications may also be used for the Nov. 3 Presidential Election and the potential December 1 Local Debt Exclusion Election.

Mail-in ballot requests may be filed at any time prior to the election, up until Aug. 26 for the September 1 Primary and Local Election and Oct. 28 for the Nov. 3 Presidential election.

Please note, the State mailing is not forwarded; residents who are currently having mail forwarded must file a mailed-ballot request directly with the Town Clerk’s Office.