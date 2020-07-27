Wellesley Police hosting American Red Cross blood drive

The Wellesley Police Department will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross on August 13, 2020 from 10:00AM to 3:00PM at the Wellesley Police station. Appointments are required to ensure the health and safety of donors, employees and volunteers For more information or to make an appointment to donate sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code WellesleyPD.

As hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, donors are urged to give now to ensure blood products are readily available for patients. The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage. Sign up to donate today and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs.