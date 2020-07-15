Wellesley Police log: Property vandalized; illegal dumping at sports center; car windows smashed

Wellesley Police log for the week of July 5-12:

Arrests

On July 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to a residence regarding vandalism to the property. Two light poles at the entrances to the driveway were knocked down by a vehicle and there were tire impressions leading to each light pole. Additionally, another section of the lawn that had metal property line stakes was driven over and damaged. It was also discovered that two street signs in the area were knocked over. The tire treads where the street signs were knocked over matched the tire treads on the reporting party’s property. The reporting party stated that a prior incident of vandalism had occurred and the person responsible was identified. Officer Mankavech queried that male party and learned that his vehicle had been towed in Quincy. The tow company stated the vehicle had damage to the front end and green paint transfer. Through his investigation Officer Mankavech was able to confirm that this vehicle was the same vehicle that had caused the property damage and knocked the street signs over. The vehicle owner was identified and indicated that he had previously worked at the residence where the property damage had occurred, but he did not wish to speak to Officer Mankavech about the property damage. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and released on $500 bail.

On July 11, 2020 at 5:50 p.m. Officer Harris was monitoring traffic on Worcester Street near Fire Headquarters. He observed a Honda sedan with dark window tint and noticed that the gas cap was open. He queried the vehicle’s registration which showed that there was an active warrant for the registered owner. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on $300 bail.

Only July 12, 2020 at 12:05 p.m. Officer Pino was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a Toyota Camry traveling at a high rate of speed. He confirmed the vehicle’s speed to be 72 MPH in a 50 MPH zone. Officer Pino stopped the vehicle and made contact with the operator and the passenger of the vehicle. The passenger was identified. There were three warrants issued by the Dorchester District Court, Quincy District Court and New Bedford District Court for his arrest. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later transported to the Dedham House of Correction.

Incidents

On July 7, 2020 at 9:12 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was on patrol on Worcester Street when a gray Acura sedan passed him. He noticed that the rear license plate was not illuminated and stopped the vehicle. He spoke with the operator and requested his license and registration. He stated he only had a driver’s permit and provide his information. A query of his information verified that he did not possess a valid driver’s license. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and having an Unlit License Plate.

On July 8, 2020 at 9:05 p.m. Officer DiCenso was conducting traffic enforcement on Washington Street near Glen Road when she observed a Honda sedan pass her location. She conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration which showed that the vehicle had not been inspected. She stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator. A query of the driver’s information showed that his license was suspended. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License and No Inspection Sticker.

On July 9, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. Officer Wall spoke with a female reporting party who stated that at 12:00 p.m. an unknown male party came to her front door, looked in the front door window and then walk around to the side of the house and look through the side door window. The male party then left the property. She stated she was expecting a contractor to arrive and contacted him to see if he had been to the house. The contractor stated he would not be there until later in the day. Officer Wall responded to the area and could not locate a male party matching the description given by the reporting party. The reporting party has security cameras and provided Officer Wall with the footage of the male party.

On July 9 2020 at 1:45 p.m. Officer Shore spoke with a female reporting party who stated she drove onto someone’s property on Washington Street to make a U-turn and the property owner began to yell at her and called her derogatory names. Officer Wall spoke with the homeowner who stated he did yell at the reporting party but denied using any derogatory language and told her to get off his property. He stated she began to yell at him and then drove away.

On July 9, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Officer Wall was dispatched to the Wellesley Sports Institute for a report of illegal dumping of trash. Officer Wall met with the reporting party and was shown photos of boxes that contained an address in Natick and video of the vehicle that dumped trash into the dumpsters at the Sports Institute. Officer Wall went to the residence in Natick and was advised by the homeowner that another family member had removed boxes of trash from the residence. Officer Wall asked for the individual’s phone number and made contact with him by phone. The male party admitted he put his personal trash in the dumpster and stated he works nearby.

On July 10, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke with a male reporting party who stated the right rear passenger window of his motor vehicle was smashed overnight. He did not believe anything was taken from his vehicle. There are no suspects at this time.

On July 10, 2020 at 8:09 p.m. Officer Griffin was dispatched to the Whole Foods parking lot to speak with a female party who had made suicidal statements to a friend. The female party was located in her vehicle and admitted she had told a friend that she was going to overdose on pills. She was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

On July 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Officer D. Popovski spoke with a female reporting party and her son. The teen’s bicycle was stolen earlier in the day from the Aqueduct near Dover Road. The teen indicated it was a green colored Specialized bicycle valued at $800. He stated he had secured it to a post and the lock was gone when he returned. Officer Popovski looked in the area and was unable to locate a bicycle matching the description given by the reporting party.

On July 12, 2020 at 9:51 a.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke with a male reporting party regarding damage to his motor vehicle. The reporting party stated that his left rear window was smashed and nothing was taken from the vehicle. There are no suspects.

On July 12, 2020 at 12:52 p.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke with a female reporting party regarding fraud. He stated that he had purchased a Honda motor cover and received stickers in the mail. He stated he notified PayPal of the fraud and they required a police report be filed to investigate the matter. He paid $70.49 for the motor cover.

More: Past Wellesley Police logs