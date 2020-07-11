Wellesley Police log: Screaming women taken to hospital; homeowners away, party on; fireworks confiscated

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of June 30-July 5:

Arrests

On July 1, 2020 at 2:25 p.m. Officer Shore was dispatched to Elmwood Road in the area of the Bates school for a woman walking along the road screaming. Officer Shore located a woman who was yelling, unsteady on her feet and it appeared she had fallen and possibly struck her head. She was carrying a bag with alcohol in it. Officer Shore spoke with a family member who was unable to take custody of the female party. She was taken into protective custody and transported to the hospital. She was combative with officers and paramedics, striking them with her hands and kicking at them.

Incidents

On June 30, 2020 at 10:55 a.m. Officer Mankavech was on patrol on Worcester Street when he observed a gray Volvo pass him with two different registration plates attached to the vehicle. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator. He queried both registration numbers, one came back as cancelled and the other revoked for insurance since January 2020. The vehicle identification number on the registration the operator provided Officer Mankavech was different than the VIN on the vehicle. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Number Plate Violation and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

On June 30, 2020 at 9:30 p.m. Officer Dixon was traveling on Worcester Street near Kingsbury Street when he conducted a random query of a white Nissan’s registration. The query showed that the registration was cancelled. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator. A query of his information showed that his did not have a valid driver’s license. The operator will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

On July 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Officer Wall spoke with a male reporting party regarding identity theft. He stated that he checked his credit report on June 30th and noticed some fraudulent activity. He stated that a credit card had been opened in his name and $11,911 had been charged to the card. He further stated that the credit card was linked to an address in Grand Rapids Michigan. The incident is under investigation.

On July 1, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was dispatched to a residence for a well-being check on a juvenile that had consumed some alcohol. When officer DeBernardi arrived he noticed there were several groups of kids out on the street near the residence. Officer DeBernardi went to the residence and spoke with a juvenile who was staying at the residence but did not live there. There were several juveniles in the basement and a small amount of alcohol present. After speaking with the juveniles it was learned that two juveniles who were friends of the homeowner’s teen had invited other friends to the house when the owner was not present. All of the parents were contacted to pick up their children. The homeowners were contacted and made aware of what had happened.

On July 2, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke to a male reporting party regarding unemployment fraud. The reporting party stated that he had already completed the online filing with the Office of Unemployment Assistance. He learned that someone had also used his information to file a claim in Colorado and the unemployment office there advised him to report it to his local police department. The Unemployment Offices in Massachusetts and Colorado will be investigating both fraudulent claims.

On July 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Officer Pino spoke to a male party who stated a male party known to him kept calling him and had also reached out to family members and friends because he was not answering his phone calls. He requested that Officer Pino contact him and advise him that he did not wish to speak to him at this time due a disagreement they had had. The male party agreed to stop calling the reporting party and not to contact his family members or friends.

On July 2, 2020 at 9:30 p.m. Officer DiCenso responded to a call for a woman screaming loudly in a parking lot on Washington Street. The female party was on the ground yelling things that did not make sense. She would not identify herself to Officer DiCenso. She would become calm and then begin screaming and crying. She was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

On July 5, 2020 at 12:36 a.m. Officer Rosenberg was dispatched to Morses Pond for a report of fireworks being set off. Officer Rosenberg located several fireworks along the retaining wall that divides the beach from the picnic area. There was nobody present and the fireworks were confiscated and marked for destruction.

On July 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to a residence for vandalism to the property. He immediately noticed that two light poles that were at the entrance to the driveway had been knocked over and there were tire marks on the property leading up to the light poles. There was also a significant amount of yellow spray paint that was covering dig safe markings on the property and roadway. Officer Mankavech observed that two street signs had also been knocked over. The incident is under investigation and a potential suspect has been identified.

On July 5, 2020 at 11:24 a.m. Officer Rosenberg spoke to a female reporting party regarding credit card fraud. The reporting party stated that she contacted her credit card company and they cancelled the card and will issue a new card. She was advised to monitor her credit for identity fraud through one of the 3 major credit reporting bureaus.

