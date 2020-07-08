Wellesley RDF book swap reopens, paint being collected on Wednesday, and Sunday hours begin

The Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility continues to enforce its COVID-19-related rules, but also is expanding its offerings this summer.

This includes the reopening of the book swap section, much to the delight of those who have been stockpiling books or aren’t getting in their usual library runs. Swellesley Junior was psyched to discover this last Friday, and came home with a small collection. Just be sure to follow the social distancing rules.

The RDF, which had temporarily discontinued its first-Saturday-of-the-month paint collection system, will start opening on Wednesdays from 3-6pm only for paint collection . This will take place July 15, 22 and 29.

. This will take place July 15, 22 and 29. And as we recently reported, the RDF will start up Sunday hours 10am-3pm beginning on July 12.

As for the Reusables area, stay tuned, and we’ll update you if there are any developments.

