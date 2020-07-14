Wellesley Symphony Orchestra director & conductor stepping down next year

Max Hobart, music director and conductor for the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra for the past 27 years, is stepping down following the 2020-2021 season. Let’s hope he can get in a full season, unlike this season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hobart’s bio on the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra website describes him as “a highly respected position as a performer, conductor and teacher” who previously spent 27 years with the Boston Symphony Orchestra. He served as assistant concertmaster of the BSO under Erich Leinsdorf, William Steinberg and Seiji Ozawa and performed as featured soloist with the Pops under Arthur Fiedler and John Williams. Hobart has performed in the United States at Tanglewood and Carnegie Hall, and he has played in South America, Canada, Europe and beyond. He’s taught at Boston University, Boston Conservatory, New England Conservatory and the Tanglewood Music Center.

Expect a tribute to the maestro to be slated.

Orchestra, community and board members are joining to find a new music director for the non-profit institution.

More: Wellesley Symphony musicians perform al fresco for nursing home & rehab residents