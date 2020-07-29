Wellesley Symphony Orchestra seeks input on its future

The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra is reaching out to patrons to get input on its future, which includes hiring a music director for fall of 2022 and hopefully getting back to performing concerts. Current music director and conductor Max Hobart is stepping down following the 2020-21 season.
The online survey from the orchestra is comprehensive, covering everything from the orchestra’s role in the community to audience interaction with the musicians. The survey also touches on the importance of the orchestra performing music from composers of color, women composers, and local ones.
The anonymous survey must be completed by Aug. 10.
