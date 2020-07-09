Wellesley teases mobile movie line-up: Knives Out, Hunger Games, Harriet Tubman biopic & more

Wellesley has released the line-up for its much anticipated Mobile Movie Nights program. The town isn’t technically allowed to call them drive-in movies due to some silly licensing rules, but viewers will be watching the films on a big screen from their vehicles, which they will drive in to a parking lot, so…

The town says scheduling and reservation details will be released next week. Free reservations will be offered through the Recreation Department, and shows will take place in July through late August at the Wellesley Square Tailby commuter rail lot.

Coming attractions are: Knives Out (called it! filmed partially in Wellesley & Natick), Minions, Mean Girls, Trolls, Shrek, The Hunger Games, Missing Link, Sing, Jurassic Park, The Great Escape, and Harriet. So family fare, some new, some old. A good mix.

The town has partnered on the program with local non-profit organizations and businesses. The presenting sponsor is the Kiwanis Club of Wellesley, with additional sponsorship provided by the Community Fund for Wellesley COVID-19 Relief Fund, and Deland Gibson Insurance Associates.

The program is supported by many Town departments including the Wellesley Free Library, Wellesley Municipal Light Plant, Youth Commission, and Recreation Department. Mobile Movie Nights will be staffed by members of the Wellesley Green Shirts youth employment group.