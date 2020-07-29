Wellesley Troop 185 Boy Scouts attain Eagle status

Wellesley Boy Scout Troop 185 earlier this month held an Eagle Court of Honor recognizing their recent class of 10 Eagle Scouts. Following COVID-19 guidelines, and with plenty of social distancing, the event was held outside at beautiful Elm Bank Reservation.

Congratulations Edward, Nick, Rowen, Eric, Sage, Michael, Fletcher, Frank, Russell and Daniel.

Scoutmaster Paul Sullivan said, “I am very proud of these young men and the leaders they have become. Scouting is fun with a purpose and only about 4% of scouts nationwide earn this high honor… here we have 10 of them. The recognition of being an Eagle Scout will open many doors for them but it’s their good character that will keep them in the room.”

Troop 185 has a very robust program and is open to all boys in Wellesley and surrounding towns in grades 5 through 12. More information about Troop 185 can be found at www.mytroop185.com

New enrollment begins August 10, 2020.

