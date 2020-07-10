Wellesley’s Cottage, Door No. 7 to return with indoor/outdoor dining, takeout next month

The Cottage and https://www.doorno7.com/Door No. 7 restaurants in Linden Square, which share owners, plan to reopen their doors on Aug. 7 for indoor and outdoor dining as well as takeout. Both establishments have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These have been among the few Wellesley restaurants not to have operated in some fashion during the health crisis, with Bocado being among the others (“Closed until Further Notice Due to the COVID-19 Shutdown”).

Others, such as CPK and Qdoba, have begun offering indoor dining, while others, like Cafe Mangal and Alta Strada, are offering both indoor and outdoor dining. Cafe Mangal is offering outdoor dining on the Town Hall green.

Wellesley also continues to explore other creative options, including something near Clocktower Park in Wellesley Hills.

One big challenge for restaurants, even as they do attempt to reopen under state guidelines, is finding staff in light of beefed-up unemployment benefit payments.