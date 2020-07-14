Where to avoid in Wellesley this summer

The Wellesley Department of Public Works Highway Division has a long list of summer road work planned. You’ll appreciate it when the work is done, and here’s how not to get frustrated while it’s happening.

Take note of where and when the work will be done, weather dependent:

Thursday, July 16 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on College Road and Bacon Street . Bacon Street will be closed for a few hours beginning at 11 a.m.

. Bacon Street will be closed for a few hours beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Martin Road. Road will be open to residents and abutters.

Road will be open to residents and abutters. Sunday, July 19 night work from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m . on Wellesley Avenue (from the Needham Town line to Forest Street).

. (from the Needham Town line to Forest Street). Monday, July 20 night work from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wellesley Avenue and Oakland Street (from Route 9 to Brookside Avenue).

(from Route 9 to Brookside Avenue). Wednesday, July 22 and Thursday, July 23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Benvenue and Fuller Brook Road.

Friday, July 24 from 7 a.m. to finish on Hillside Road to Bemis Road. Road will be open to residents and abutters.

Contact the Highway Division with any questions at 781-235-7600 ext. 3325.