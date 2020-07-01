White’s Bakery in Wellesley lasts less than a year

The lead-up to White’s Bakery opening a bit more than a year ago at the prominent Playhouse Square building in Wellesley seemed to last forever and was much anticipated. We even hyped it up with a piece about Wellesley businesses now and then with colors in their names. Reader inquiries streamed in regularly, as they pined for an anchor tenant following the abrupt departure of Bertucci’s. We first reported in July 2018 that White’s was coming, signs went up at the end of 2018, and they finally opened last April.

But when White’s closed temporarily in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had a bad feeling. With its other bakeries in Brockton, Hingham & Mansfield, White’s Wellesley location felt like the outsider. It certainly didn’t look from peering into the windows like it would be opening anytime soon.

Our recent inquiries to White’s official contacts went unanswered. Never a good sign.

Now the bakery has confirmed the demise of its Wellesley shop via social media:

“It is with sadness that we are announcing today the permanent closure of our Wellesley location. We want to thank all of our loyal customers and staff for their patronage and hard word over the past year. We wish everyone well during these difficult times…”

The list of Wellesley business locations closing due to hardships brought about by the pandemic is growing, with others including Kidville and Fastachi.

White’s tasted good while it lasted, and we wish the best for the staff.

More: