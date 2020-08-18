Could you pick out Wellesley on a map? How would you describe its shape?

Many of us can identify most states when we see them on a map. Well, at least Massachusetts, California, Florida, and Texas. Not so much cities and towns across Massachusetts, including Wellesley itself, we’d guess.

At least that’s what I’ve gleaned from reading online comments by Wellesley residents and others trying to pick out their community on recent COVID-19 infection rate maps.

Which leads me to ask:

What does the town’s outline actually look like? How would you find it beyond knowing it is cornered by the Mass Pike and Rte. 95?

How would you describe the shape?

Does it look like any sort of animal or anything else? I’m seeing, maaaybe, a little bit of a tail-less sperm whale with its mouth at the southwest corner.

Any help here?

More: How would you describe Natick’s shape?