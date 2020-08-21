Early in-person voting to start in Wellesley

This Wellesley Election 2020 post is sponsored by the Colette Aufranc Campaign — Colette Aufranc, candidate for the Board of Selectmen. Where experience meets trusted leadership.

Early in-person voting that will count for the Sept. 1 election begins in Wellesley on Saturday, August 22 and runs through Friday, August 28 at the Tolles Parsons Center/Council on Aging at 500 Washington Street. Voters are asked to wear masks indoors.

Early In-person voting times:

Saturday and Sunday 9am to 1pm

Monday through Thursday 8pm to 4:30pm

Friday 8am to noon

On the ballot:

Vote for the Board of Selectmen. Three candidates are running to fill a single recently vacated BOS seat. The candidates are Colette Aufranc, Gwen Baker, and Odessa Sanchez.

Vote in the State Primary Election

There’s still time to register to vote:

The last day to register to vote in the September 1, 2020 Election is Saturday August 22 by 8pm. Residents may register to vote online at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR/

Voter registration will also be held at Town Hall on Saturday, August 22, 2pm – 4pm or 7pm – 8pm. As Town Hall is closed to the public for regular business, individuals wishing to register should call 781-431-1019, ext. 2258 when outside the Town Hall entrance that faces the Wellesley Free Library.

