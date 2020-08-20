Endless Wellesley summer: Morses Pond season extended

While it looked like Morses Pond might not even be open heading into summer, now the Wellesley Recreation Department for the second time this month has extended closing day, and is hinting that that day could be even further out if staff can be found.

The pond beach, staffed but without lifeguards and othere amenities this summer, recently had its schedule stretched to Aug. 23. The new closing date announced this week is Sept. 7, and that could be extended to Sept. 13. The Recreation Department continues to recruit staff.

Beach hours and the reservation system remain the same during this extended period.

The expanded beach season coincides with warmer than usual temperatures and a delayed public school start to Sept.16.