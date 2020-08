What’s not to like about Wellesley Rec’s tennis program? You get a combination of exercise and nature watching.

Thanks to local tennis pro Katie Sullivan Gryska for sharing this photo, taken at the Hunnewell tennis courts.

She spotted the bird and its prey after a Wellesley Rec tennis clinic for which she’s an instructor. She says the program has been incredibly fun this summer and looks forward to it continuing into fall.

More: Wellesley bird’s-eye view