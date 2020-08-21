How to apply for affordable homeownership at Fieldstone Way in Wellesley

Affordable Homeownership Opportunity

Fieldstone Way Condominiums

135 Great Plain Avenue, Wellesley, MA 02482

www.FieldstoneWayLottery.com

Households may request an application be sent by email or mail through September 15, 2020 through the following methods: Visit: www.FieldstoneWayLottery.com

To have a hard copy of the application sent to your mailing address, please call:

781-992-5313

MA Relay 711

Informational Meeting:

Due to an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel the informational meeting. To replace the informational meetings, we have created a presentation that includes information about the property, the application process, preferences, the lottery, and what happens after the lottery.

For a copy of the presentation, please visit: www.FieldstoneWayLottery.com

Deadline for completed applications:

Postmarked no later than September 15, 2020

Maloney Properties, Inc.

Attention: Fieldstone Way Lottery

27 Mica Lane, Wellesley, MA 02481

Applicants may also email completed applications to [email protected]

Selection by lottery.

$75,000 Asset limit. Use & restrictions apply.

For more info or reasonable accommodations,

call Maloney Properties, Inc. 781-992-5313 – MA Relay 711 or

Email: [email protected]