How to legitimately access Wellesley’s Lake Waban path during the pandemic

To be clear: We’re not suggesting you should break Wellesley College’s COVID-19 rules and venture onto the campus or Lake Waban path this summer or fall. The school needs to keep its community safe.

(Whether the college can legally restrict the public from accessing Lake Waban, technically a Great Pond, is questionable.)

Lake Waban boardwalk, Wellesley, Summer 2016
But if you’re desperate to wander the campus, and in particular hit the trail around Lake Waban, there is a legit way short of forking over $76K to attend the school. Yes, we’re talking about working there.

Among the gigs that the college is hiring for:

