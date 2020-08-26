If you’re going to watch just 1 Wellesley Board of Public Works meeting, here’s the 1

The Wellesley Board of Public Works, which oversees the town’s Department of Public Works, held a meeting on Aug. 25 that lasted just 10 minutes and 10 seconds, as seen in the Wellesley Media recording below. A true model for other boards in town…

The meeting agenda covered just two things:

Rescinding and re-awarding a contract for a Forest Street drainage project (the original bidder couldn’t secure bonds…a case of “when something looks to good to be true, it’s usually too good to be true,” according to Chair Ellen Korpi)

Update on town’s water supply, which is holding up despite the Level 2 drought in the area. Residents and businesses are encouraged to continue with conservation efforts.

The Board of Public Works has a track record of tidy meetings, with the longest in recent months clocking in at just under 90 minutes. Plenty last for less than an hour. Some meetings in town have been known to last more than four hours.

Recording courtesy of Wellesley Media