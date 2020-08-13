Morses Pond extends the beach season in Wellesley to August 23rd

The Morses Pond season will be extended to August 23rd, 2020. The beach hours and the reservation process will remain the same until August 23rd. Beach access is available to Wellesley residents only.

To register for a 2-hour time slot for a blanketing area, go to this link. The time slots start at 10am. The last slot is 5:30 – 7:30pm. the Turner Road gate closes at approximately 7:45pm.

Wellesley Rec is looking for additional staff to keep the beach available and extend the season through Labor Day or later. So if you have a college student who is studying remotely this semester and would like to pick up some work hours, contact Rec via email at [email protected] or at 781-.235-2370.