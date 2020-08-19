Obituary: Diana Saunders helped Wellesley bloom beautifully

It is with sadness that we share the news that Diana Saunders Juliano, long-time Wellesley resident and member of Wellesley Gardeners’ Guild (WGG), died on July 27, 2020 due to complications from breast cancer.

Throughout her ordeal, Diana in regular emails to her friends and family managed to simultaneously keep things light and hopeful while conveying the reality of her situation. She spoke often of her faith in God and her thankfulness for the people that were put in her path — her doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals, as well as the many friends and family who emailed and called. Her one complaint was that the pandemic precluded visitors. Her many admirers concurred.

We were in WGG together, and the picture above says it all about Diana. She was a woman of style, grace, optimism and unflagging energy. She could plan a wedding, organize a move, supervise a major home renovation, travel the world, take care of business at work, and provide a loving home, all with the back of her hand.

Diana is survived by her husband Philip and her daughter Caroline-Camilla Saunders, as well as many other family members and friends.

Here is a link to Diana’s obituary.

There will be a Catholic funeral mass held for Diana on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Mourners may attend the service at the church, or view the service online.

DATE OF SERVICES: Thur., Aug. 20, 2020

TIME: 11am

LOCATION: St. Cecilia’s Church, 18 Belvidere St., Boston, MA 02115

Expressions of sympathy may be donated in Diana’s name to the Serviam Annual Fund, Ursuline Academy, 2623 State St., New Orleans, LA 70118 or to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/The Jimmy Fund, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02115