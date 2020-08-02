Pinnacle Residential Properties—finding home is a universal need

SPONSORED POST: CeCe Yan of Pinnacle Residential Properties was born and raised in Beijing, China. She writes about her experiences serving real estate clients in the United States.

When it comes to real estate, although cultural differences between East and West exist, it has become clear that whether I’m working with clients from China or the United States, everybody wants the same thing. A home they can be proud of.

On the face of it, there seem to be a few cultural “rules.” But with every rule, exceptions abound. The kitchen is one such distinction. Generally speaking, Chinese cooks value working over an open flame. Due to the frequent movement of woks and quick changes in heat, gas ranges are therefore strongly preferred over electric or induction stoves. But the popularity of high-end gas ranges in Wellesley kitchens, combined with my clients’ requests, has shown me that the Chinese aren’t the only ones who want to see real fire when they’re making dinner for their families.

In terms of the orientation of a house, feng shui principles advise a south-facing home. Of course, such an orientation maximizes sunlight and, it is believed, therefore the happiness of the occupants. One of the most common requests I get from all of my clients, whether they believe in feng shui or not, is that the house be “light and bright.”

Interestingly, although the history of China dates back over 3,000 years, its people by and large have a strong preference for new buildings. Over the last few decades, China has gone through phases of rapid construction, and many Chinese have grown up in new high-rise developments. When looking for a home in the US, understanding the needs of an old home can be a daunting task for Chinese families.

Many of my American clients agree, and also ask me to find them either new construction or a lot on which they can build new. My clients reason that new houses typically have low maintenance needs, as well as layouts more suitable to modern preferences. And of course, a home located near a desirable school district is a key consideration for all my young families when making their final decision.

Working at Pinnacle Residential is an absolutely fantastic experience. The company is made up of some of the most knowledgeable, competent and kind people I have ever had the privilege to work with. You’ll also find a strong work ethic, an emphasis on partnership and a complete focus on client satisfaction. One of the first directives I received from Pinnacle was that I needed to always protect the client. I’d be more than happy to advise you with all your real estate needs.

在Pinnacle学到的第一件事情就是，我们要随时随地“保护”我们的客户，尤其是在

我们客户对当地规章以及法律并不足够了解的时候。每一位Pinnacle人都完全把客

户的利益放在自己之前。凭借高尚的职业道德以及对Wellesley以及波士顿西郊市

场数十年的深入了解，我相信我们一定会陪伴您一起，找到最适合您的家。我们同

时为想要上市售卖的房屋提供免费市场分析，请您微信或电话随时联系我们。

CeCe Yan was born and raised in Beijing, China. She finished her undergraduate degree in Beijing and came to New York City to continue her education. She obtained her MBA, with a concentration in Marketing and Finance, at Pace University.