Sen. Markey campaigning in Wellesley on Friday

Sen. Ed Markey, seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate, will be appearing along with his campaign bus in Wellesley on Friday at noon at Simons Park next to Wellesley Free Library. The event is open to the public, and if you come by car, you are asked to park in the Cameron Street lot (not the library lot). You can expect to hear lots of climate change talk, including from Olivia Gieger, a campaign fellow and Wellesley High grad.

Markey is competing vs. Joe Kennedy III in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary, while Shiva Ayyadurai and Kevin O’Connor face off for the Republican nomination.