If you’re interested to hear what the candidates for Wellesley’s open Board of Selectmen seat have to say about sustainable, reach out to Sustainable Wellesley ([email protected]) and get a link to an Aug. 11 online event (7:30pm) and submit your questions.

The candidates—Colette Aufranc, Gwen Baker, and Odessa Sanchez—recently took part in a League of Women Voters online forum, as seen in the embedded recording below.

(Recording courtesy of Wellesley Media)