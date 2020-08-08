“Wake Up, Wellesley” discussion to be held via YouTube, Aug. 10th

“Wake Up, Wellesley,” the final installment of four conference-style discussions on racism in Wellesley, will consist of a Zoom webinar broadcast live to YouTube via this channel, Monday, August 10, at 6pm. In this 90-minute livestream, organizers will review the previous three sessions, and moderate a discussion with members of the Wellesley Public Schools faculty and administration.

Audience members may contribute comments through the chat function.

Community members may register to be participants in the webinar. All are welcome including Wellesley residents; town government members; and the public school community.

The moderators will be Lexie Casais; Yasmine Jaffier; Julia Jordahl-Henry; Alex Stoddard; and Liliana Sydorenko.