Wellesley Board of Selectmen office hours: Aug. 27th

The Wellesley Board of Selectmen (BOS) holds monthly office hours at which time residents are invited to discuss issues, ask questions and voice concerns about Town-related topics.

Residents may reserve a 15-minute time slot to speak with a Selectman via Zoom.

BOS member Lise Olney will host office hours on Thursday, August 27 from 10am to 11:30am. Reserve your appointment in advance by sending an email directly to her at [email protected]

You will receive a response confirming your reservation, time, and the Zoom meeting information.

Additional virtual office hours for the Selectmen are planned for this fall. The times and appointment information will be announced in the coming weeks.