Wellesley Bocado restaurant reveals reopening plans

Most of Wellesley’s restaurants have either stayed open in some form during the COVID-19 pandemic or closed down and announced reopening plans. Bocado Tapas Wine Bar has been the one big holdout, offering nary a clue about its status since temporarily closing in March.

But now the restaurant has submitted its plans for indoor and outdoor dining to the Wellesley Health Department and is looking to reopen on Sept. 8, just after Labor Day.

Mike Covino of Niche Hospitality, which counts Wellesley’s Bocado among its 10 restaurants, wasn’t particularly optimistic about the prospect of temporary expanded outdoor dining at his properties back in June. He wrote about the plight of buying tents and other gear that probably wouldn’t pay for themselves anytime soon under the state’s reopening plan.

Bocado’s Worcester site has already reopened for takeout, delivery and in-restaurant dining.

According to Covino, Bocado will be open in Wellesley for dinner seven days a week with lunch offered on Saturday and Sunday. Patio dining will be available, along with takeout and delivery options.

Bocado opened in Wellesley back in 2014.