Wellesley Business Buzz: Wellesley Books has an Annex; Winston Flowers is back; Sara Campbell warehouse sale; Clocktower parklet progress; LINX update

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Wellesley Books Annex pops up

Wellesley Books this week is doing a soft opening for its new Annex, located at 90 Central St., just on the other side of the bank from the main Wellesley Books site.

Wellesley Books’ Gillian Kohli says: “We hope to use the space at 90 Central Street through the fall as a way to offer more merchandise to more customers while still complying with the social distancing and safety measures we have in place at Wellesley Books. Because we lost so many weeks of in-store traffic due to the pandemic, we are starting with a 50% off sale of great gift items that never got a chance to shine. We will gradually be adding bargain books and additional merchandise to the mix.”

Look for fall and holiday items soon at the space, open Monday-Saturday, 11am-4pm.

The return of Winston Flowers

Winston Flowers, which temporarily closed its Wellesley Square site during the pandemic, is coming back in a big way.

Its Wellesley shop at 31 Central St., is set to reopen Sept. 1. But before that, it plans a 3-day-only end-of-summer sale in the former LF store space next door at 25 Central St. On sale are vases, containers, and other vessels (that is plant pots, not ships, though some of the pots are really big). The sale runs Aug. 27-29, 10am-5pm.

Sara Campbell brings warehouse sale to Wellesley

The Sara Campbell shop in Wellesley’s Linden Square is having its semi-warehouse sale on Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 27-30 in the space next to Magic Beans.

Wellesley’s Sara Campbell store is considered the fashion retailer’s flagship location, and carries nearly all of Sara Campbell’s collections seasonally.

The sale items, including dresses and accessories, are being sourced from all 24 Sara Campbell locations.

Clocktower parklet progress

Wellesley continues to make progress on its parklet, an outdoor dining area at Elm (or Clocktower) Park in Wellesley Hills. Expect more than a dozen tables (at first picnic tables, then fancier ones) to be set up for take-out from nearby restaurants (possibly even delivery).

When asked Wednesday about whether Abbott Street, in between Bocado and Juniper in Wellesley Square might be an option for a little outdoor dining area, town Executive Director Meghan Jop said it’s been considered. But since it’s a hill, it would be a challenge.

LINX Classes update

LINX, coming off a successful summer of day camps, is now readying more outdoor activities for kids.

LINX Classes has begun assembling three outdoor, open-air classrooms at its location at 141 Linden St. Each space will be 33 feet long by 20 feet wide with sprung floors to support students’ growing bodies. Inflatable arched coverings, each 17 feet high at the peak, will protect students from sun, heat, and light rain. Students will only have to mask-up and move to inside classrooms in extreme weather conditions.

LINX is hosting fewer afternoon classes than in previous years. These classes will have a maximum of 12 students to maintain 6 feet of physical distance between them. In the hopes of supporting more students though, the company is in the process of adding morning, session-based classes at the outdoor 141 Linden St. spaces and afternoon, session-based classes—LINX GO—at Elm Bank Reservation. More on classes and registration. Or call 781-235-3210.