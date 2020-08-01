Wellesley League of Women Voters to hold Candidate Forum

The League of Women Voters of Wellesley will hold a Candidate Forum on Aug. 6, 6pm, on local cable TV channels 8 and 40, or view at https://www.wellesleymedia.org/live-streaming.html .

The Forum is in preparation for the Sept. 1 election of a new member of the Board of Selectmen. A position is open because former Wellesley Board of Selectmen member Jack Morgan resigned his post in May, as he was planning a move out of town.

The League invites voters’ questions for the candidates by email in advance or during the event: [email protected].

Three Wellesley residents have announced their candidacy. They all submitted profiles to The Swellesley Report:

Colette Aufranc

Gwen Baker

Odessa Sanchez