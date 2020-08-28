Wellesley nabs $138K grant from state for clean energy projects

Wellesley is one of 103 municipalities to get a share of $13 million in new Green Communities competitive grants doled out by the state’s Department of Energy Resources to fund clean energy projects. The agency has awarded more than $136M in such monies since 2010.

Under the Green Communities Act, cities and towns must meet five criteria to be designated a Green Community and receive funding, which in this case is generated through carbon allowance auctions under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Those awarded in this round (maximum of $200K per award) have proven track records in investing previous awards.

Wellesley scored $138,000 in this round “to fund energy conservation measures, exterior and interior LED lighting, hybrid vehicle purchase and administrative assistance in municipal facilities including Wellesley High School and the town vehicle fleet.”

Download (PDF, Unknown)