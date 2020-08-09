Wellesley Natural Resources Commissions invites nature lovers to “August Story Walks”

Enjoy a stroll through some of Wellesley’s beautiful green spaces during August Story Walks, organized by the Wellesley Natural Resources Commission (NRC). Children and their adult(s) can explore nature while reading a story about the local wildlife that can be found in Perrin Park; the Town Hall Duck Pond Trail; and Cronk’s Rocky Woodland Sanctuary.

The Story Walk is a hands-free, COVID-friendly experience. Look for the pages of a picture book, laminated and placed along the trail in stands. Visitors then read the story as they walk along the trail. The walks are done independently, and the materials are up on the trail 8am -3pm on each Story Walk date.

Week 1: Learn about the cottontail rabbit and the grey squirrel

DATE: August 13 & 14

TIME: 8am – 3pm

LOCATION: Perrin Park, at the end of Thomas Road

Week 2: Learn about the Mallard Duck and the Bullfrog

DATE: August 17 & 18

TIME: 8am – 3pm

LOCATION: Town Hall, 525 Washington St., around the Duck Pond trail

Week 3: Learn about the Bumblebee and the Deer Mouse

DATE: August 24 & 25

TIME: 8am – 3pm

LOCATION: Cronk’s Rocky Woodland Sanctuary, 20 Crown Ridge Road

QUESTIONS: Contact Lisa Moore: [email protected]