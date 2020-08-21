The Swellesley Report

Wellesley on the edge of evil Ardham in HBO’s Lovecraft Country

We haven’t seen HBO’s new Lovecraft Country series based on a novel that draws from the writings of H.P. Lovecraft and whose characters struggle against a racist society as well as monsters.

But reader Christine Roberts, who grew up in Wellesley and now lives on the west coast, shared this screenshot from the show indicating that Wellesley is right on the edge of Ardham, the epicenter of evil on the show. “In the Lovecraft stories, Arkham [Ardham in the show] is an approximation of Salem,” she says.

Whether Wellesley will rate a mention, well, we guess you’ll need to tune in.

Lovecraft Country

