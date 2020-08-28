Wellesley Police log: $60K scam, sword sheath twirler, license plate twins, garage door opener gone

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of

Arrests

On August 18, 2020 at 9:39 p.m. Officer Griffin was on patrol on Worcester Street near Cedar Street when he observed a Subaru station wagon and conducted a query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed that there was an active arrest warrant for the registered owner. Officer Griffin stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and owner. The warrant was issued by the Framingham District Court for Malicious Destruction of Property, Intimidation of a Witness and Threats to Commit a Crime. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner afforded all rights and held on $5,000 bail. While Officer Griffin was speaking to the driver in his vehicle he detected a strong odor of raw marijuana emanating from his vehicle. During the motor vehicle inventory approximately 5 grams of heroin and 15 grams of cocaine were located in a container, more than 1 ounce of marijuana was located in 3 containers and a digital scale.

On August 23, 2020 at 11:05 a.m. Officer Cunningham was dispatched to a residence for a report of a male partying breaking into an apartment. Officer Cunningham located the male party outside of the apartment. He denied breaking into the apartment. The resident and a witness stated that he attempted to remove an air conditioner to gain access to the apartment and then removed a screen from another window and entered the apartment. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and was later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On August 16, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to a residence for a report of a sick raccoon in a yard. Officer Mankavech found a raccoon that was sick and unable to stand or walk. Officer Mankavech euthanized the raccoon and removed it from the reporting party’s property.

On August 17, 2020 at 2:22 p.m. Officer Kane spoke with a female reporting party regarding a loud air conditioning unit for an apartment complex on Washington Street that has been making excessive noise for more than a year. Officer

Kane responded and found the noise coming from the air conditioning unit was not excessive. He asked officers from the night shift to check on the noise level as well and they found the noise was not excessive. Officer Kane contacted the building manager and was referred to the HVAC company and learned that the unit is routinely maintained and the sound level had been measured at 64 decibels when standing directly next to the unit. Officer Kane was informed the acceptable level is 70 decibels. The reporting party was notified that the noise level was within the acceptable range.

On August 18, 2020 at 7:36 p.m. Officer Griffin spoke with a female party who stated she had been scammed out of $60,000 dollars. She stated she received a call from an unknown male party who stated her computer had been hacked into several times and he could fix that for her. She allowed the male party remote access to her computer and he locked her out of the computer. Officer Griffin assisted the female party with calling her bank to put a freeze on her bank account so the unknown male party could not gain access to her account. Officer Griffin is investigating.

On August 18, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was on patrol when he noticed two vehicles driving in front of him that had the same license plate number displayed on both vehicles. He stopped the vehicle and learned that one of the vehicle’s had just been purchased by a female party who only had her learner’s permit and was driving the vehicle. The vehicle was not insured or registered. Officer DeBernardi had the vehicle towed and spoke to the driver and informed her that she could not drive alone in a vehicle until she obtained her license. He explained to the other driver that she could not put her registration plate on another vehicle that was not registered or insured. Both stated they understood.

On August 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Officer Wall was dispatched to the Hardy School for a report of vandalism to a window. The reporting party showed Officer Wall a window that was shattered with a screen missing. The damage occurred sometime over the past several days. There are no suspects.

On August 21, 2020 at 10:59 a.m. Officer Hughes was dispatched to a business on Central Street for a report of a male party who was walking by the business banging on the windows and had thrown a rotten vegetable at the window. The reporting party called back and stated the male party had returned with what appeared to be a bat in his hand. Officer Hughes located the male party sitting on a bench on Central Street twirling the sheath for a sword. The male party was uncooperative when advised he needed away from the business. An employee issued a letter of no trespass to the male party. Officer Hughes later responded to the residence with the Department’s social worker to follow up with the male party.

On August 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Officer Wall spoke with a male party who was the victim of a fraudulent unemployment claim. The male party had already spoken to the Unemployment Office and he had already signed up for credit monitoring. There are no suspects.

On August 21, 2020 at 4:58 p.m. Officer Rosenberg spoke with a female reporting party who stated her garage door opener was stolen from her vehicle sometime between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Officer Rosenberg advised her to contact the garage door company and see if they could change the door opener frequency and suggested that she keep the inside door to the residence secured until she can either locate the door opener or have the frequency changed. The reporting party has security cameras and will review the footage and forward it to Officer Rosenberg if anything is found.

