Wellesley Police log: Earbuds disappearing; flower beds wrecked; occupants of stolen car flee

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Aug. 3-8:

On August 3, 2020 Officer Gerard responded to a call for an unconscious male party. The male party had consumed alcohol, marijuana and oxycodone. He was administered Narcan and transported to the hospital for treatment.

On August 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Officer Gerard was dispatched to a residence for a party that had made suicidal statements. Officers spoke with the individual and were able to get the individual to agree to go to the hospital to be evaluated.

On August 3, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Officer DiCenso responded to call for vandalism to a wall under the train bridge in at the Wellesley Square Train Station. There was red colored spray paint on the wall. There are no suspects.

On August 3, 2020 at 9:30 p.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke with a reporting party regarding a package that contained earbuds that was stolen. The reporting party stated he got confirmation that the package had been delivered, but he did not receive it. He contacted Amazon to report the package stolen and they advised him to file a report with the police department. There are no suspects.

On August 4, 2020 at 11:55 a.m. Officer Wall spoke to a female reporting party who stated on Saturday, August 1, 2020 she had visited a friend who resides in Wellesley and believes her Apple Airpods valued at $250 were taken. The Airpods were showing a GPS location in Needham. There was not anyone from Needham at the residence on Saturday. Officer Wall went to the residence in Needham to attempt to speak to the homeowner about the Airpods. The resident was not home at the time but called Officer Wall later and stated she had not seen the Airpods but would contact him if they were located.

On August 4, 2020 at 3:50 p.m. Officer Wall responded to a call for a firearm on the embankment of the Charles River on Walnut Street. The item was retrieved and determined to be an airsoft pellet gun.

On August 5, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Officer Pino spoke with a male party who stated there was an abandoned vehicle on the property that had been there for 5 months. Officer Pino determined that the homeowner had passed away when he spoke to a family member and the vehicle had not been listed as an asset through the probate court filing for the estate and it was not wanted by the family. The contractor stated he would arrange to have the vehicle removed.

On August 6, 2020 at 11:00 p.m. Officer Pino spoke with a male party who stated he had left his Specialized bicycle at the Sprague School for approximately 1-2 hours earlier in the day and when he returned the bicycle could not be found. The bicycle was not locked. There are no suspects.

On August 7, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a business owner on Linden Street who stated that his flower beds had been vandalized by an unknown female party. He showed Officer Mankavech the video surveillance footage and he recognized the female party as someone who is currently dealing with some mental health issues who the police department has recently had other interactions with. Officer Mankavech will forward the information to the Wellesley Police Department’s social worker so she can follow up with the individual.

On August 7, 2020 at 2:57 p.m. Officer Cunningham spoke with a female party who stated she had received an email from her former employer asking her to verify her cell phone number and then asked her to purchase Google Play cards and send pictures of the cards. She purchased $800 worth of cards. The unknown individual then asked her to Venmo $1,500 to him and she asked another employee if she could borrow $1,500 to Venmo. The co-worker advised her it was a scam at which point she reviewed the email address of the requester and noticed it was not a company email address. The reporting party had contacted her bank and informed them of the fraud. There are no suspects.

On August 7, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Officer Harris responded to a call for an individual who has mental health issues and may have taken too much medication. The individual’s family has been working with the Wellesley Police Department’s social worker who advised Officer Harris it would be best if he could attempt to get the individual to go to the hospital for evaluation. The individual did not wish to go to the hospital and the family members did not feel it was necessary at this time. The family members will contact the individual’s doctor for follow up.

On August 7, 2020 at 9:03 p.m. Officer Griffin spoke with a female party who was in the lobby of the police station. The elderly female party appeared confused and believed she was on the north shore and was unable to tell Officer Griffin what month or year it was. Officer Griffin was able to make contact with a family member who was currently out of state and was unable to respond to assist her. The female party agreed to go to the hospital for evaluation. Officer Griffin filed a self-neglect report with Springwell Elder Services.

August 8, 2020 at 11:34 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was traveling left on Worcester Street near Weston Road when a white sedan passed him at a high rate of speed. He attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle would not stop and continued into Natick and attempted to exit Route 9 at Route 27. The vehicle crashed while exiting and the occupants fled the vehicle prior to Officer DeBearnardi arriving at that location. Officers checked the area and could not locate the individual(s) in the vehicle. It was determined that the vehicle was stolen. Officer DeBernardi is investigating.

More: Past Wellesley police logs