Wellesley Police log: Land Rover hits house; neighbor yells ‘No mower!’; $10,837 Rolex gone

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Aug. 10-16:

On August 10, 2020 at 2:03 p.m. Officer Kane spoke with a resident about identity fraud. She stated she received a Go Bank debit card in her name and she never applied for the card. Officer Kane advised her to check her credit report and bank and credit card accounts for fraudulent activity. A check of her credit report showed an attempt to obtain a small business loan. Officer Kane is investigating.

On August 10, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. Officer Hughes spoke to a male reporting party about vandalism to a fence. The fence had been spray painted. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On August 11, 2020 at 11:01 a.m. Officer Hughes spoke with a male reporting party who stated that packages have been stolen from his parent’s apartment building. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On August 12, 2020 at 7:51 p.m. Officer Fritts spoke with a male reporting party regarding a neighbor dispute. The male party stated that while mowing the lawn the neighbor began yelling at him about the noise the lawn mower was making and about some broken sections of the fence. The reporting party stated that he did not wish for the neighbor to communicate with him in person due to COVID 19 and would prefer if he has an issue to write a letter with his concerns. Officer Fritts then spoke with the neighbor who stated he heard the loud lawn mower when he was in his yard and suggested to the reporting party that he fix the lawn mower and asked about broken sections of the fence. He asked what he could do about the broken sections of the fence on the property line. He was advised to check with the Wellesley Building Department.

On August 13, 2020 at 2:05 p.m. Officer Mankavech was on patrol when he observed a Chevrolet Avalanche operating on Worcester Street in front of him. He stated the vehicle drifted into the next lane on two occasions. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and asked for his license and registration. The operator’s license was suspended and the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for those charges.

On August 14, 2020 at 2:43 p.m. Officer Cunningham was dispatched to the area of Worcester Street and 128 for a report of an erratic operator that was driving all over the road. Officer Cunningham locates the vehicle stopped on the side of the road and made contact with the operator who was standing on the sidewalk. He stated he felt dizzy and struck the curb causing damage to 2 tires. He was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

On August 13, 2020 at 7:28 p.m. Officer Harris spoke with a male reporting party who stated he noticed that his Rolex watch valued at $10,837 was missing from its case and it had not been worn in approximately 2-3 months. Officer Harris asked if anyone had access to the residence during that time. The reporting party stated that the house cleaners were the only individuals outside of the family that would have been in the house. The incident is under investigation.

On August 14, 2020 Officer Dixon spoke with a business owner on Central Street about an individual who attempted to purchase items with a stolen credit card. An unknown male party called the store and ordered 10 medium sized back

packs that cost $319 each and stated when they arrived in the store they would pick the order up in person. The reporting party learned the credit card was stolen from a business in Texas. A few days later the reporting party received another call from the same number attempting to place an order for the same 10 bags to be shipped to an address in Delaware. He was attempting to use a different stolen credit card for this transaction. He was advised that the credit card was stolen and no items would be delivered. The store did not suffer any financial loss.

On August 15, 2020 at 8:46 p.m. Officer Misho spoke with a male reporting party who stated 2 bicycles were stolen from the CVS on Linden Street and that 4 male parties put the bikes in a dark colored SUV and drove away with them. The reporting party was familiar with 2 of the male parties as former students at Wellesley High School. While speaking with the male party he and his friend began contacting the 2 individuals they recognized on a social media application and learned they had not taken the bicycles but had hidden them in the bushes. The bicycles were located and Officer Misho will attempt to make contact with the two male parties to speak to them about the incident.

On August 15, 2020 at 11:05 p.m. Officer Harris was dispatched to Washington Street near the Natick line for a deer that was struck by a motor vehicle. The reporting party had not struck the deer but had driven by it and noticed it was unable to stand because it has sustained injuries to its rear legs. Officer Harris euthanized the deer due to its injuries.

On August 16, 2020 at 5:22 a.m. Officer Rosenberg responded to a call for a motor vehicle that had driven into a residence on Washington Street. Upon arrival Officer Rosenberg noticed that a Land Rover SUV had gone over the sidewalk, through the bushes on the property and into the foundation of the house. The operator of the vehicle was on the sidewalk near the vehicle and stated another vehicle ran him off the road. The information provided by the operator did not align with the accident scene. Officer Rosenberg asked him to clarify what occurred and the male party became emotional and was being treated by the Cataldo Paramedics and was transported to the hospital for evaluation. The male party will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Marked Lanes Violation.

