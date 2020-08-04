Wellesley Police log: Missing $4K Chanel bag & $50 air conditioner; mess of alleged traffic violations

Wellesley Police log for the weeks of July 17-31:

Arrests

On July 17, 2020 at 8:24 a.m. Officer Kane spoke with a male reporting party who stated he had parked his Jaguar FPace in the rear parking lot of his building at 10:00 p.m. on July 16th. He stated there was security footage that showed two male parties enter the parking lot around 1:35 a.m. on July 17th and leave at 1:45 a.m. The video footage later shows the vehicle being driven out of the parking lot at 2:23 a.m. The reporting party had contacted Jaguar and informed them the vehicle had been stolen. Officer Kane spoke with Jaguar and asked if they could provide and updates on the vehicle location. At 1:50 p.m. the vehicle was located in Framingham, it was locked and appeared undamaged. The vehicle was towed to the Wellesley Police Department so it could be processed for evidence. As a result of the investigation the vehicle that was used in commission of the theft of the Jaguar was identified and a suspect was identified. On July 24, 2020 detectives located the suspect in Framingham, took him into custody, transported him to the station where he was booked in the usual manner and afforded all rights. He was later released on $2, 500 bail.

On July 25, 2020 at 5:33 p.m. Officer DiCenso was dispatched to a 2-car motor vehicle crash on Washington Street near Maugus Ave where one of the vehicles involved left the scene. The vehicle that fled left behind a registration plate and was identified as Jeep Grand Cherokee. The other vehicle involved in the crash was a BMW. The operator stated that she was traveling east on Washington Street and a Jeep took a sudden left turn and struck her vehicle. Officer DeBernardi located and stopped the Jeep on Washington Street at Eaton Court. He made contact with the operator. Officer DiCenso spoke with her and detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her person, she was unable to respond to questions in a timely manner. She agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if she was able to safely operate a motor vehicle. She was unable to successfully take these tests. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On July 28, 2020 at 5:15 a.m. Officer Mankavech received a probation warrant for an individual. The probation department had attempted to make contact with him without success prior to issuing the warrant. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On July 30, 2020 at 1:44 p.m. Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street he observed a GMC utility vehicle with an expired inspection sticker and the vehicle was unable to maintain its lane of travel. Officer Mankavech stopped the vehicle and noticed that both the driver, and passenger, were not wearing their seatbelts. He asked both parties for their identification. A query of the driver’s information showed there was an active default warrant issued by Wrentham District Court for failure to appear in court. A query of the passenger’s information revealed there was an active default warrant issued by Wrentham District Court for failure to pay fines. Both were taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner and afforded all rights. The driver was held on $250 bail and transported to Dedham District Court. The passenger was released on personal recognizance.

On July 30, 2020 at 5:41 p.m. Officer Griffin was on patrol on Weston Road when he observed a

Ford van and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed that the owner’s license was suspended. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. He stated he did not have his license with him and provided his information to Officer Griffin. A query of his information showed there was an active straight warrant for motor vehicle related offenses. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On July 31, 2020 at 7:03 p.m. Officer Griffin was conducting traffic enforcement on Washington Street near Cameron Street when his attention was drawn to a Honda SUV that was revving its engine and was traveling 43 mph in a 30 mph zone. The vehicle stopped on Washington Street near Church Street in front of a fire hydrant and the operator

exited and entered a food establishment. A query of the vehicle’s registration showed that it was revoked for lack of insurance. A few minutes later the operator came back to his vehicle and Officer Griffin began speaking with him and detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person and noticed that he had blood shot eyes. He agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if he was able to safely operate a motor vehicle. He was unable to successfully pass those tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On July 20, 2020 at 6:24 p.m. Officer Harris was dispatched to a neighbor dispute regarding a property line. The reporting party stated that the neighbors threw mulch over the fence which struck her. She was advised by both parties that this has been an ongoing issue. Officer Harris viewed the security camera footage from one of the involved parties and it is unclear whether the reporting party had mulch thrown at her intentionally over the fence. Both parties were advised it is a civil matter.

On July 2, 2020 at 10:20 a.m. Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a Chevrolet truck with windows that appeared tinted darker than allowed. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator. A query of his information showed that his license was revoked. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle After License Revocation and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle. The window tint was confirmed to be below 35% and he will be cited for this violation.

On July 21, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Officer Pino spoke with a male party who stated he received a credit card in the mail that he had not requested. He also received a message from LifeLock that an unknown individual attempted to open a small business loan using his personal information. He had already notified the 3 major credit reporting bureaus. There are no suspects at this time.

On July 22, 2020 at 6:13 p.m. Lt. Renzella spoke with a male party who stated there was vandalism to the Wellesley High School Snack Shack that occurred sometime between 7:00 p.m. on July 20th and 6:00 p.m. on the 22nd. There was damage to the door but did not appear to be any damage inside the structure. There are no suspects at this time.

On July 23, 2020 at 6:03 p.m. Officer Griffin was conducting traffic enforcement on Washington Street near the Hunnewell Fields when he conducted a query of a vehicle’s registration. The query showed that the registration was revoked. He stopped the Jeep SUV and spoke with the operator. The vehicle was towed and the operator will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Revoked Registration and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

On July 25, 2020 at 5:20 p.m. Officer Dixon was traveling on Worcester Street when he observed a Ford van traveling in the right lane. He conducted a random query of the vehicle the registration came back to an Isuzu Rodeo. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and requested his license. The operator acknowledged the registration plates belonged to another vehicle. A query of his identification showed that his license was revoked. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Attaching a Number Plate, Revoked Number Plate, Operating with a Revoked License and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

On July 27, 2020 at 12:11 p.m. Officer Dennehy took possession of pellet gun and ammunition from a resident who no longer wished to keep them. They were returned to the station, inventoried, marked for destruction and put into storage until they can be properly disposed of.

On July 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Officer Wall spoke with a female party who believed she was a victim of larceny. The reporting party stated she had hired a handyman to do some small repair jobs for her at her home. She stated on July 19th the male party stated that he was bringing his brother to help him with the work at the house because he needed to leave early to attend to other business. The female party stated the male party was working in the basement and she had placed a Black Chanel hand bag valued at $4,000 in box in the basement on the evening of July 18th. She stated after the male party left she went into the basement and noticed the bag was missing. The incident is under investigation.

On July 27, 2020 at 3:21 p.m. Officer Dennehy was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Worcester Street. Upon arrival he observed two vehicles and four individuals standing outside of the vehicles. He asked who was operating the vehicles. Two male parties indicated they were the operators. One of the male parties stated he did not have a license. A query of his information showed that his license was suspended. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle After License Suspension.

On July 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Officer Pino spoke with a male reporting party who stated a bicycle was taken from his property overnight. He stated he had left his bicycle and his son’s bicycle next to the garage overnight and his bicycle was gone this morning. No suspects.

On July 29, 2020 at 11:02 a.m. Officer Cunningham spoke with a female reporting party who stated that she had checked her credit and Experian and Trans Union were showing that an AT & T account had been transferred to collection. She stated she did not have an account with AT & T. Officer Cunningham asked if she had contacted AT & T to inquire about the account and the reporting party stated she had not done so yet but was planning on doing so. No further information is available at this time.

On July 29, 2020 at 6:49 a.m. Officer Rosenberg spoke with a male reporting party who stated that there were items missing from his mother’s residence. He stated that he was in the process of moving his mother from her apartment and noticed on July 28th that the apartment door was open and items were missing from the apartment. Officer Rosenberg is investigating.

On July 30, 2020 at 3:06 p.m. Officer Kane spoke with a male reporting party who stated he had removed a window air conditioning unit on July 25th and left it on his lawn to drain and when he went outside on the 26th it was gone. He estimated the value to be $50. There are no suspects.

On July 30, 2020 at 9:30 p.m. Officer Griffin was dispatched to the area of Central Street at Bacon Street for a report of an elderly male party that was in the roadway and needed assistance. The male party suffers from dementia and had wandered out of the home. A family member responded and brought the male party back to his residence. Officer Griffin notified Springwell Elder Services.

On July 31, 2020 at 1:56 a.m. Officer Rosenberg was dispatched to a hit and run motor vehicle accident where a vehicle struck a fence and left the scene on Worcester Street. Officers located a male party nearby who stated he was in the vehicle that was involved. Officers located the vehicle involved in a driveway nearby and observed there was significant damage to the front of the vehicle. The operator and second passenger were located walking in the area. The operator and passengers were not injured. The operator will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident and Marked Lanes Violation.

On July 31, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. Officer Shore was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a Chevrolet SUV speeding. He queried the registration which was listed to a Honda sedan. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator. A query of the operator’s information showed that his license was revoked. The operator will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle After License Revocation, Attaching Registration Plates to a Motor Vehicle, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

