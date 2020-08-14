Wellesley’s Thorbjorsen among U.S. Amateur golf quarterfinalists

Class of 2020 Wellesley High School graduate Michael Thorbjorsen, who won the U.S. Junior Amateur title in 2018 and starred for the Raiders golf team this past year, now has a shot at winning the U.S. Amateur tournament being played this week at Bandon Dunes in Oregon. He is among the final 8 players in the event, which continues today.

According to the U.S. Golf Association, only Tiger Woods has won both of these amateur titles.

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s free streaming service, will have one hour of live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. EDT, with Golf Channel picking up the final two hours at 7 p.m. EDT, according to the USGA.