Wellesley’s voting volunteers step up during pandemic

Over 100 volunteers in Wellesley have stepped up to support the voting process for the combined State Primary and Wellesley Board of Selectmen Special Election, COVID-19 notwithstanding. From helping with the mailing and processing of the almost 9,000 requests by voters for Vote-by-Mail ballots to staffing the early in-person voting process at the Tolles Parsons Center, the Elections Staff has masked up and made themselves available.

“COVID has made staffing elections more challenging,” Town Clerk KC Kato says. “Fortunately, almost all of our Wardens and Clerks, our precinct Leadership, are returning. They bring many years of experience to elections. We are excited to have a new generation supporting elections. About 30% of the Elections Staff are young adults ranging from 16 years old to 25 years old.”

During in-person voting, all volunteers will be wearing masks, and voters are required to do the same. As an additional safety measure, in June the town invested in plexiglass for the check-in tables. Social distancing measures will also be in place.

Kato says that most requests for a mail-in ballot were for both the State Primary and the Town Special Election ballots.

Early voting has ended for the State Primary and the Town Special Election, as has mail-in voting. The polls will be open on Tuesday, Sept. 1 for in-person voting.

How to vote in person in Wellesley on Sept. 1

The Wellesley polls will be open on Tue., Sept. 1, 7am – 8pm, for in-person voting. Voters who are in line by 8pm will be allowed to vote. All school-based polling locations are moving for the 2020 elections.

The Board of Selectmen voted on August 4, 2020 to locate the polling locations at non-school sites.

There are no changes at the below precincts:

Precinct G will vote at the Wellesley Free Library at 530 Washington Street.

Precinct H will vote at the Tolles Parsons Center – Council on Aging at 500 Washington Street.

Don’t know which precinct you’re in? Here’s how to find out where to vote in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Board of Selectmen, Q & A round-up

There is a Town Special Election to fill a Board of Selectmen (BOS) position because a BOS member recently moved out of town, vacating his position.

We asked each of the three candidates running for the single spot to answer a few questions to help voters get to know them better. Here are their responses:

