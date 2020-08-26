Wellesley’s Zannetos drops out of Congressional race

Longtime Wellesley resident and technology industry entrepreneur Chris Zannetos has suspended his campaign as a candidate for Congress in Massachusetts’ 4th District. There are now 7 candidates vying for the seat being vacated by Joe Kennedy III.

“I entered this race because our economy works only for the few, and leaves everyone else struggling,” said Zannetos, in a statement. “The opportunity to build a better life for one’s family is the centerpiece of our country’s compact with its people. The lack of it disenfranchises Americans and enables cynical politicians to drive the anger and division that threaten our country today. I believed that I could leverage my job creation experience and education activism to greater effect by driving legislation to address the enormous income and opportunity gaps that have only widened over the past few decades.”

Zannetos, who biked through every town in the district during his campaign, is now endorsing Jesse Mermell for

Congress.

Zannetos announced his campaign in the spring.