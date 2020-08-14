The Swellesley Report

Where to fish in Wellesley

Thanks to Wellesley’s Chris Robinson for sharing his expertise on the town’s bodies of water, from a fisherman’s perspective.

Chris has been fishing in Wellesley for about 20 years, since he was a boy. He’s shared 6 favorite spots with Swellesley readers, though note that a couple of them are technically off-limits during the pandemic due to Wellesley College restrictions (the fact that Lake Waban is actually designated as a Great Pond does raise some questions about access restrictions).

Rockridge Pond, Wellesley, picnic table
Rockridge Pond view, from Hundreds Road. There’s a 0.4-mile trail to explore, too.

 

Among Wellesley residents who take advantage of the local fishing spots is Ben DiBiase, who shared a bunch of pictures with us of his catches at Morses Pond.

Ben D fishBen D fish

