Where to fish in Wellesley

Thanks to Wellesley’s Chris Robinson for sharing his expertise on the town’s bodies of water, from a fisherman’s perspective.

Chris has been fishing in Wellesley for about 20 years, since he was a boy. He’s shared 6 favorite spots with Swellesley readers, though note that a couple of them are technically off-limits during the pandemic due to Wellesley College restrictions (the fact that Lake Waban is actually designated as a Great Pond does raise some questions about access restrictions).

Among Wellesley residents who take advantage of the local fishing spots is Ben DiBiase, who shared a bunch of pictures with us of his catches at Morses Pond.

