Artists to have at 4 more Wellesley electrical boxes

Following the successful painting of three electrical boxes across Wellesley by local artists this past spring, the town has given a new batch of artists the go-ahead to transform four more boxes from drab to dramatic.

The project, with funding supplied both through the Community Fund for Wellesley and individually by property manager Federal Realty for a location in Linden Square, you should expect to see artists painting the boxes between now and mid-October.

The locations:

Weston & Linden (art will depict exploring and travel)

Crest & Linden (will feature Town Hall and a Welcome to Wellesley sign)

Linden across from Roche Bros. (abstract)

In front of St. John school on Washington Street. (everyday life in Wellesley in serene and welcoming blues)

Prototypes of the designs were displayed by Laura Robert of the town’s Public Art Committee during this week’s Board of Selectmen meeting.

More boxes will be selected for a future round, said Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki. More than a dozen unpainted ones remain, though not all are in places where you’d want to bother painting them.

Pilecki said he’s happy with how the first round turned out, and hopes that if someone finds themselves sitting at an intersection waiting forever for the light to turn green, they might look at one of these boxes and say to themselves “it’s not such a bad day…it’s alright, things are good.”