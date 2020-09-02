Aufranc wins Wellesley Board of Selectmen seat in special election

Colette Aufranc, who cited her financial experience and school volunteer efforts as prepping her for a seat on Wellesley’s Board of Selectmen, won a close Special Election race on Tuesday over two other candidates.

The preliminary results for the Special Election and State Primary are available on the Town website and are embedded below. Final results, including hand counted and write-in ballot information, will be available later in the week.

Aufranc pulled in 42% of the roughly 7,500 votes cast, followed by Odessa Sanchez and Gwen Baker. Sanchez won 35% of the vote, and was the top vote getter in three of Wellesley’s eight precincts. Aufranc won the other five.

The Special Election was held to fill the seat on the Board of Selectmen vacated by Jack Morgan, who resigned in May because he was moving out of town. Aufranc’s term will last until early March, when the next Annual Town Election is scheduled to take place.

In the state primary, Republican Kevin O’Connor and Democrat Ed Markey won their respective Senate races statewide and in Wellesley. Democrat Jessie Mermell and Republican Julie Hall won the Congressional primaries among Wellesley voters and the statewide results looked to be similar as of about 11:30pm on Tuesday night.

