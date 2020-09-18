Continued free 2-hour street parking in Wellesley, with a few simple rules

To help support local businesses and encourage shopping in Wellesley, the Board of Selectmen has extended free parking at all 2-hour street meters in Wellesley until January 1, 2021. These meters have been bagged.

This is the second time this year that the BOS has extended the 2-hour free meter-parking perk.

The town has traditionally bags the 2-hour meters for the month of December.

To keep traffic moving and allow for frequent parking turnover, the 2-hour parking limit will be strictly enforced by Wellesley parking attendants. After 2 hours, vehicles must leave the street entirely or they will be ticketed. Drivers may not move to other free parking spaces on the street for another two hours. This will also result in a ticket as parking attendants are monitoring cars. The 2-hour meters are primarily located in the Wellesley Square and Wellesley Hills business districts and along Central and Washington Streets.

The free parking benefit is only for customers.

All free parking meters are clearly marked with bags noting that parking is free for two hours. Non-bagged meters are not free; parking fees must be paid at those meters. Employees of Wellesley restaurants and businesses may park in municipal and commuter rail lots.

Wellesley Square municipal and commuter rail lots:

Weston Road lot

Tailby lot

Waban Street lot, which is entirely 4-hour meters

Cameron Street lot, which offers a mix of all-day spaces and 2-, 4-, and 10-hour meters

Wellesley Hills, employee parking:

Eaton Court lot and Wellesley Hills commuter rail lot

River Street lot near the Wellesley-Newton town line, which offers 4-hour and 10-hour parking

See a map of Wellesley municipal and commuter rail lots.

More Wellesley parking information here on PayByPhone and Passport options.