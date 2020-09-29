Elizabeth Seton Residence online auction this week

The Elizabeth Seton Residence of Wellesley Hills celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. And while it would like to be hosting its annual Meet the Need dinner fundraiser, this time around it will host an online auction through this Friday, Oct. 2.

Inspired by what’s been a challenging and heartbreaking year, staff members at the skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility performed and produced a music video that gives a glimpse into what things have been like for them and residents. It also serves as a way to thank so many who have contributed to the facility via meals, protective gear, and more.