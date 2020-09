The Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF) is offering Hazardous Household Waste Collection and Document Shredding on Sunday, September 13, 9am – 3pm.

Due to the pandemic, new procedures are in place for these events to ensure safety. These include specific requirements for masks or face coverings, and placement and removal of items to be disposed.

Read the complete procedures for Hazardous Household Waste and for Document Shredding.

Accepted hazardous items:

Acids

Aerosol Cans

Air Conditioning Refrigerants

Ammonia & Bowl Cleaners

Antifreeze

Automotive Fluids

Bleach

Brush Cleaners

Bug Killers

Chemistry Kits

Degreasers

Disinfectants

Drain Cleaners

Fertilizers

Flammables

Herbicides

Hobby Chemicals

Household Adhesives

Household Cleaners

Household Solvents

Lead-based Paints

Needles and Syringes*

Over the Counter Medicines

Oven Cleaners

Paint Thinner

Pesticides

Photography Chemicals

Polishes & Wood Preservatives

Rodent Killers

Sharps

Solvent-based Paints

Swimming Pool Chemicals

Unused Fire Starters

Waxes

Weed Killers Unaccepted hazardous items: Alkaline Batteries Ammunition* Biological or Infections Materials Commercial Hazardous Waste Controlled Substances (Drugs) Dioxin-contaminated Pesticides Empty Containers Explosives* Fireworks* Gas Cylinders Medical Waste PCBs Pharmaceuticals & Prescription Medicines** Pressure-sensitive Materials Radioactives* Smoke Detectors Spot Removers Unidentifiable Wastes

Regular Wellesley RDF hours: Mon. – Wed.: 7am – noon

Thur., Fri., Sat.: 7am – 3:45pm

Sun: 10am – 3pm