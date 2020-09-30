Hello kitty: Cameo appearance during Wellesley Board of Selectmen meeting

The Wellesley Board of Selectmen covered lots of important territory during its Tuesday night meeting. The agenda included everything from climate change to union contracts to spending of CARES Act funds.

But the highlight, just after the 40-minute mark, came when a curious cat Zoom-bombed Chair Marjorie Freiman as she discussed library staffing.

I mean, dogs barking and kids being kids have become old hat on Zoom calls. But this cat’s timing for a bit of comic relief was just purrfect.

You just didn’t get that sort of entertainment when the board met at town hall.

More kitty!